SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco citizens jumped in to help an Asian woman that was pushed to the street on Friday, August 27th, according to police.

Just before 8 a.m. in the 600th Blk of Kearny in Chinatown, suspect Sierra Sterkin, a 43-year-old from SF, was arrested.

“You all protected her from further attack or being run over by a car,” Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted.

Thank you to the citizens that jumped in to help the Asian Woman that was pushed into the street on Friday. You all protected her from further attack or being run over by a car. Quick response from @SFPDCentral officers that took S into custody. #sfpd pic.twitter.com/SEJkYUUUcw — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) August 30, 2021

According to police, the suspect also had warrants he was booked on. One was for attacking a couple in The Haight.