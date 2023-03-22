PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died Tuesday after a car crash, and authorities are looking for witnesses in the collision, the Palo Alto Police Department announced in a press release. The crash happened a day earlier around 10:24 a.m. at Charleston Road and Commercial Street.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck was turning right onto Charleston Road and struck the victim, a man in his 80s, who then hit his head on the pavement, the release said. Police said the man was struck in an unmarked crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his sixties, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Police did not release the victim’s identity nor the driver’s.

Palo Alto police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the collision contact their 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.