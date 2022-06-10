EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday.

Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and dragged her into a toilet stall by her hair. When another student tried to shut Gonzalez-Lopez out of the stall, she struck the girl in the throat and threw her to the ground.

The victim who was dragged into the stall suffered minor injuries, including a concussion. Both victims are minors.

KRON4 obtained video of the fight and spoke to one of the victims, 14-year-old Juliet Sutherland. Sutherland did not fight back and described the experience as “terrifying.”

“They hit me in the head. They got me on to the ground, were kicking me on the ground,” she said.

Sutherland said she had an encounter with another student that escalated into the attack. The West Contra Costa Unified School District said the suspects trespassed onto campus with the help of another student.

“Safety is our top priority in WCCUSD, and we have recently put into place enhanced safety measures at our schools, including limiting the points of entry on campus and requiring all students to wear their ID cards. We are also encouraging students to remain diligent and recognize and report when there are strangers on campus,” WCCUSD said in a statement.

Gonzalez-Lopez turned herself in to police on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.