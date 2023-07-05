SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman died in a San Francisco hospital after she was pushed to the ground by an unknown subject on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The assault happened in the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood. SFPD responded at about 6:40 p.m. and found the 63-year-old victim down on the sidewalk with a head injury.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and she died on Wednesday. Witnesses told police that the victim was walking on the street when she was pushed from behind by an unknown woman.

SFPD’s homicide detail is investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”