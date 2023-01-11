SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was killed in a crash in San Francisco’s Mission District Tuesday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The woman was on foot when she was struck, and the driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

The crash happened at Valencia Street and 16th Street just before 5:51 p.m., SFPD said. Police do not believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The victim in the crash was identified as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan, according to a press release from Walk San Francisco. The release said the driver was making a left turn when they struck Tan.

Walk San Francisco’s goal is “to make San Francisco the most pedestrian-friendly city in the United States,” according to its website.

According to the organization, there was another fatal crash in the city less than two weeks prior to Tuesday’s crash. A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver at Potrero Avenue and Alameda Street on New Year’s Day.

“Two tragedies in less than two weeks should be raising serious alarm bells for all city leaders,” said Jodie Medeiros, the executive director of Walk San Francisco. “The City must act with much more urgency to protect all of us. Traffic safety should be at the top of the list of priorities for 2023.”

Walk San Francisco said 19 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2022, and 37 people were killed in crashes overall, making it the city’s deadliest year since at least 2014.

The city adopted a Vision Zero initiative in 2014 in an attempt to reduce traffic fatalities. Vision Zero’s goal is to eradicate traffic deaths on city streets.