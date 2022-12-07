HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said.

Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found trapped under a car and died at the scene.

The driver left the scene on foot before officers arrived but later returned. Police said the driver, who was not injured, cooperated with the investigation. HPD does not believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The victim has been identified, but police will not do so publicly until her family is notified.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The crash was the City of Hayward’s 10th fatal collision of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at (510) 293-7169.