Woman accused of assaulting store employee flees from police across San Rafael Bay

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — An assault and robbery suspect tried to flee from police by swimming in the San Rafael Bay and was eventually captured.

The San Rafael Police Department identified the suspect as 51-year-old Julianne Riebeling. She is accused of breaking glass and assaulting an employee at Andy’s Local Market on Loch Lomond Drive.

Police said they arrived at the business on Monday where witnesses said a woman hit an employee with a bottle of alcohol and punched the employee several times around 3:15 p.m.

She had come back around 3:45 p.m. to try hitting the employee with a hammer and fled before police got to the scene, according to authorities.

According to police, Riebeling ran through residential backyards in the San Pedro Cove before she reached the shore of the San Rafael Bay in the area of 400 Bay Way.

At that point, San Rafael officers set up a perimeter and used their patrol boat to follow Riebeling while she swam. The police department called California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard for help.

Officers said they followed her to the southwestern side of the West Marin Island. After some back and forth, they said Riebeling eventually surrendered. A CHP helicopter flew her back to shore, where she was arrested and booked for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the San Rafael Fire Department also assisted in the capture.