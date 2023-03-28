SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police identified a hit-and-run driver Tuesday as a 27-year-old Santa Clara woman.

Silvia Solorio was driving a Honda sedan on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose when her Honda struck a mother, the victim’s teenaged daughter, and their dog, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the mother and daughter were walking their dog across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk near Leigh Avenue when they were struck at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The driver immediately fled, while the mother and dog died at the scene, police said.

The mother was identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office as 45-year-old Cao Limin of Los Gatos. Limin’s daughter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

A memorial for a pedestrian killed in San Jose is seen on March 27, 2023. (KRON4 image)

Detectives later found Solorio’s vehicle abandoned outside city limits. Solorio’s vehicle was identified using Automatic License Plate Reader technology. Police also found surveillance video showing the sedan plowing through the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue.

Before releasing Solorio’s name publicly, the San Jose Police Department urged the hit-and-run driver to turn herself in on Monday.

A few hours later, police arrested Solorio at her home in Santa Clara and she was booked into jail. She is facing charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

Santa Clara County jail inmate records show Solorio remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $111,000 bail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for noon Wednesday.

Elizabeth McCoy lives in the neighborhood where the collision happened. “Just to think of the poor daughter losing her mom, is just too much,” McCoy told KRON4.

The tragedy marked San Jose’s fourth pedestrian fatality of 2023.

Anyone with information on the Blossom Hill Road collision investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

