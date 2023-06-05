(KRON) — A woman and two children were found dead in a residence in Fremont at 1 p.m. on Monday, the Fremont Police Department said. Officers with Fremont PD and Fremont Fire responded to a residence in the 40000 block of Inglewood Commons on a report of an “ascertain a problem” call.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a deceased woman and two deceased children. Detectives were called to the scene and immediately began investigating, police said.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area for the next several hours, police said. At this time, there are no known threats to the community. Police declined to release any additional details due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible information that may be of value to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.