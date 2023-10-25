(KRON) — A woman was arrested in Brentwood last weekend after police officers responded to a theft at WinCo Foods, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The woman actively fought and threatened the supermarket’s loss prevention with a knife, police said.

Officers arrived at the store on 6700 Lone Tree Way and took the woman into custody. Authorities identified the suspect as Jamila Emerson, 38, of Antioch.

The knife that was used in the altercation was located, Brentwood PD said, as well as stolen merchandise and drugs. Emerson was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, shoplifting, possession of drugs, and other related charges. She was booked into Martinez Detention Facility.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident,” Brentwood police said in a Facebook post. “Providing detailed information of the crime, suspect, and any vehicle information to our Dispatch is the best thing you can do to assist,” rather than intervening in a theft in progress, the police department said.