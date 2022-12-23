SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two young children, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. SFPD officers found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside a home.

Officers were called to Navy Road at approximately 7:37 a.m. Friday in response to a report of two unresponsive children. Officers arrived on the scene and met with two parents, who pointed them toward the children.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts on the children, but they were declared dead at the scene. SFPD did not provide information about the cause of death or circumstances surrounding the deaths.

SFPD conducted a suspicious death investigation, which led to the arrested of Paulesha Green, 34, from San Francisco. She was taken to San Francisco County Jail for two counts of homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.