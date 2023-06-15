(KRON) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of retail theft after authorities recovered approximately $70,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise at her Oakland residence, California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. CHP officers served a search warrant for an illegal fencing operation out of the home.

The merchandise was from various retailers, according to CHP. An additional $2,700 in cash and an unregistered firearm were also recovered.

A photo of the recovered merchandise can be viewed below. Many of the products pictured are designer sunglasses.

(California Highway Patrol) (California Highway Patrol)

Hilda Gabriela Delgadillo, a 35-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested in connection to the operation. She was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Delgadillo cannot be released on bail, according to Alameda County jail records. She was arrested Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.