BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point.

The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to the city, the woman approached a 5-year-old boy and “started bothering him.”

The child’s mother then confronted the suspect, and the city said she responded by pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the mother’s head. She shot the gun in the air and threatened to shoot the woman as well.

The shots were fired between two apartment buildings. “At the time of the shooting, there were multiple children present that could have been harmed by the gunfire,” the city said.

Police identified the suspect after speaking to witnesses and reviewing security footage. Detectives searched her home on Tuesday and found a loaded handgun that was previously stolen in Oakland.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with criminal threats, unlawfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, willfully causing a child to suffer and criminal enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.