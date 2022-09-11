PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was also robbed.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old East Palo Alto resident Ariana Michelle Goree. Three men in their 20s were in the parking lot where Goree approached them and began yelling at them. A caller reported that the woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.

The three men didn’t know her, according to police. Goree then attacked the men with an empty wine bottle — which didn’t break even after striking two of the men multiple times on the back and arms. One victim sustained a minor abrasion to his arm but declined medical attention at the scene.

As the third man called the police for help, Goree stole his Bluetooth speaker, dropped the bottle and walked away. Police eventually recovered the speaker from the suspect and returned it to the owner.

Goree was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413 or anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or text/leave a voicemail to (650) 383-8984.