(KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to multiple thefts at an Oakley gym on Monday, the Oakley Police Department announced. The alleged thefts happened at Diamond Hills Gym on June 26 around 4:58 p.m.

Police learned a woman was using a fake name to gain access to the gym, officials said. The suspect then broke into multiple lockers in the women’s locker room. At least five gym patrons reported items such as wallets, cell phones, debit cards and cash were stolen.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Richmond woman Andrania Yancy, tried to purchase more than $5,000 worth of merchandise using six different stolen credit cards, police said. A number of the victims were notified by their banks that their credit cards were being used at the Nordstrom Rack next to the Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

Yancy also had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested on charges of grand theft, false impersonation of another and identification theft.

Diamond Hills Gym is located at 1510 Neroly Road. It is approximately one mile west of Freedom High School.