(KRON) — A woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly climbing through an open window and burglarizing an apartment, according to the San Mateo Police Department. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Tammi Smith, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. at a parking lot next to the apartment complex located at 4000 South El Camino Real.

According to police, Smith entered the victim’s apartment, stole several items and exited. Police were alerted after receiving a call from a resident of the complex who said they witnessed Smith knocking on doors of different apartments within the complex.

She then allegedly removed a screen and climbed through the window of one of the apartments. Officers were able to locate her based on a description provided by the witness. When she was found in the parking lot next to the complex, she had items from the apartment with her, police said.

Smith, who is described as a transient from San Francisco, was arrested for burglary and booked into San Mateo County Jail.