(KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened on Saturday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a person had been stabbed in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Officers at the scene found a person suffering with injuries “consistent with a sharp object,” police said.

Emergency medical crews arrived on the scene and took the victim to a local hospital. The victim is now listed in stable condition.

Police say a woman from Oakland has been arrested after the alleged assault with a deadly weapon, but OPD is still investigating. Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.