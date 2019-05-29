Woman arrested after hit-and-run rampage in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least four people were injured Wednesday afternoon after police say a woman hit several cars and pedestrians while driving through San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

The rampage began when police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. The suspect then drove onto the sidewalk near the Tenderloin police station and hit a street worker and scaffolding while officers tried to stop her.

The worker suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital, police say.

After hitting the worker, police say the suspect then hit other parked cars.

The driver later hit a pedestrian near Eddy and Taylor streets in San Francisco and kept driving.

According to San Francisco police, the pedestrian is in critical condition.

Police say she then hit another two cars near Market and 5th Streets. Occupants of those cars were treated for complaint of pain.

After hitting a pedestrian and several cars, the suspect continued, according to police, and hit another car at 5th Street and Clara Street. The person inside that car was injured.

The suspect continued and hit another car at 6th and Clara, police say. The occupant of that car was treated at the scene.

The crash at 6th and Clara is what brought the suspect to a stop, according to San Francisco police.

The suspect was then taken into police custody.

San Francisco police say the female suspect is currently in the hospital being treated for complaint of pain.

To find alternate routes, use KRON4’s live traffic map.

This is developing, check back for updates.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES