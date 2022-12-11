A 20-year-old woman admitted to lighting a fire inside this restroom at Orange Memorial Park (South San Francisco Police Department).

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts.

The suspect is an unidentified 20-year-old woman of unknown residence. She admitted to starting the fire and was arrested for arson, according to police.

She was also found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. The woman was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Photos (below) show the damage caused by the fire.

(South San Francisco Police Department) (South San Francisco Police Department)

Orange Memorial Park is located at 1 W Orange Ave. At this time, police say no other suspects were involved.