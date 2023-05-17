(KRON) — A woman was arrested Wednesday for being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) said in an alert. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Santa Rosa resident Maria Mondragon.

Mondragon was arrested around 10:40 a.m. when she was in her car on the 1100 block of Sebastopol Road. Authorities then served a search warrant and found six ounces of suspected meth packaged for sale and approximately $6,770 in cash (pictured above), according to SRPD.

SRPD detectives began their investigation into a local meth distributor back in January of this year. They eventually identified the suspect to be Mondragon.

Mondragon was booked into Sonoma County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

Her bail is currently set at $250,000, according to Sonoma County Jail records.

Mondragon’s arrest happened approximately 12 hours after a man was arrested for an alleged stabbing at a Safeway parking lot. Mondragon’s arrest on Sebastopol Road is roughly three miles away from the Safeway on 2751 4th St.