Woman arrested after police find her sleeping in stolen car

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after San Francisco police officers discovered her sleeping in a vehicle that was reported stolen, authorities said.

On Aug. 15, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a driver sleeping inside of a car that was sitting in a lane of traffic.

When officers arrived, they located the car and found the woman asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police checked the car’s identification number and determined the registration record for the license plate did not match the car itself, and that there was damage to the steering wheel.

Officers woke the woman up and detained her without incident.

As the investigation continued, officers conducted a check of the car’s identification number. They determined the car was reported stolen and that the attached license plate belonged to a different car.

The woman was placed under arrest and booked for possession of the stolen car.

Officers were unable to locate the owner of the car and had it towed to a secure facility.

No other details were available.