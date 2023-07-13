(KRON) — A woman was arrested on Thursday morning after a short standoff with the American Canyon Police Department, police said. The incident began when the suspect was stopped on the highway and refused to comply with officers.

ACPD said the officers spotted a stolen 2019 Nissan Sentra going southbound on Highway 29 before 9:30 a.m. When a traffic stop was conducted, the driver refused to get out of the car, police said.

A short standoff ensued, and police shut down the southbound lanes of the highway near Mid City Nursery at 3635 Broadway Street.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone to assist the officers, and it showed the driver repeatedly reaching into a wooden box inside the car, per ACPD. After police gave more commands and the driver continued not to comply, police fired “bean bag rounds” at the car.

The suspect then exited the car and was detained. She was not injured, police said.

The driver was identified as Sabrina Annal, 39, of Fairfield. She had multiple felony warrants from Solano County for vehicle theft, vehicle pursuits, and hit-and-run.

Annal was booked into Napa County Jail for vehicle theft, felon in possession of a stun gun, and resisting arrest.