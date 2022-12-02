SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch.

After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. About 24 hours later, a resident saw the suspect vehicle on the 1100 block of Whipporwill Way.

Suisun City police then contacted a woman near the car who was identified as 22-year-old Brianna Bryant of Stockton. She was arrested and later booked into Solano County Jail for felony probation violation, mail theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.