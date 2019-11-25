Woman arrested, charged in Vallejo homicide

Live Now
VALLEJO (KRON) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a Vallejo man earlier this month, the police department announced Monday.

The shooting occurred Nov. 5 just after 9:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Alabama Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, identified as George Harris Jr., in the street.

He later died at a nearby hospital.

Police identified Ayesha Clark as the suspect and a warrant was later issued for her arrest.

It wasn’t until Nov. 20 that police tracked her down at a home in Sacramento.

She was arrested Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. at a home on the 7600 block of Lakewood Park Drive in Sacramento.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Vallejo police.

