(KRON) – A woman accused of stealing Amazon packages, mail, and a license plate has been arrested by the Piedmont Police Department.

Piedmont police were alerted by their Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) that someone was driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of Linda Avenue and Kingston Avenue. According to police, officers conducted a vehicle search and found several stolen Amazon packages, credit cards, IDs, and mail. The officers detained two subjects, who both had priors for auto theft and mail theft, police said.

The driver was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail without incident, police said.

Piedmont PD advises the following prevention measures to protect home package deliveries.

Have your packages delivered to a place where the packages can be received in person such as the home of a trusted neighbor who is at home during the day.

Request a specific delivery date and time when you know you will be home.

Subscribe to delivery alerts and track your packages.

Provide delivery instructions to a shipper so that packages can be left in a safe place at your home that is not visible from the street.

Have your packages delivered to your place of work or an Amazon delivery site or FedEx/UPS location.

Consider a security camera and a sign at your front door.

Do not leave packages in your vehicle. It takes seconds to break a car window and steal your gifts.

These courses of action are imperative as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday packages start to arrive, according to Piedmont PD.