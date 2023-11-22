(KRON) — A woman was arrested for assault and possession of a firearm last week following a disagreement with a female friend, the Vallejo Police Department said Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 14 when a woman flagged officers down near Alabama and Sacramento Street.

The woman, police said, told officers her female friend attacked her following a disagreement. The victim also told police her friend had a firearm and was currently following her in a red Honda Civic.

As the victim was talking to officers, the suspect vehicle drove past them and the woman confirmed the person driving was her friend — the armed assailant. Vallejo PD officers executed a felony stop on the Honda and detained the suspect.

A search of the vehicle revealed an unregistered firearm under the front passenger seat.

The suspect was given her Miranda rights and admitted to assaulting the victim. According to police, she claimed ignorance about the presence of the firearm in the vehicle.

The female suspect was arrested and transported to county jail. The firearm was seized and entered into evidence.