(BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School in April.

Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.

The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the school

Police said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.

A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.

