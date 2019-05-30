Woman arrested for assaulting, robbing 93-year-old man in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An Oakland woman was arrested this week after allegedly knocking an elderly man to the ground and robbing him outside a San Leandro 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

Police say a 93-year-old man was getting coffee with his wife around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect allegedly attacked the man from behind, knocked him to the ground and stole his wallet.

The assault and robbery occurred at the convenience store at 333 E. 14th Street in San Leandro.

A 7-eleven employee told KRON4 the victim is a regular customer at the store.

“Mr. Frank comes in everyday for coffee. So it is really sad that something like this would happen,” said Yolanda Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she can’t believe something like this happened to her favorite customer.

“He is a loving caring person. He reminds me of my grandpa. Super sharp. We even got a secret hand shake. That’s how cool he is with us at this store,” she said.

Police say they have surveillance video of the assault and were able to track down the suspect’s car because of the video.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Carla Ashford, confessed to officers after being detained, according to police.

“48-years-old. Her name is Carla Ashford. Oakland resident. They were able to detain her and take her into custody with no incident,” said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou. ​​

Ashford has been arrested and booked on felony robbery and elder abuse charges.

“It could have been much, much worse and who knows, in the coming days, as you know, the pain starts to settle in a little bit more. So I would imagine that he is not feel real great today,” Lt. Benabou said. “It at least gives us some satisfaction knowing that a person so violent and has no limits to what she would do, nice knowing she is behind bars”

