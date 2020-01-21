Woman arrested for attempted homicide after shooting at ex-boyfriend, Santa Rosa police say

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police arrested a woman Monday evening after she allegedly fired a gun toward her ex-boyfriend on the Joe Rodota Trail, west of Dutton Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 4:35 p.m. for a “disturbance” and were approached by a man who claimed he had been shot at and chased down by his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the woman was driving a white Ford and was armed with a handgun.

Police later found the suspect and detained her.

She was identified as a 51-year-old Santa Rosa woman, Lynne Ranyce Young.

Police say she was armed with an unregistered weapon.

The victim allegedly told police she targeted the victim because he owed her money.

Police say the woman chased the victim with her car — and when he wouldn’t stop to talk to the suspect, she fired her weapon twice toward the victim.

Police say the handgun then jammed and the suspect drove away.

Young was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Those with information on the incident should contact Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3590.