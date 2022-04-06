SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert.

Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is from Eureka but has been recently living in Santa Rosa.

In addition to a felony charge of robbery, Miller was also charged for two misdemeanor counts: possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotics, according to police. She was arrested around 9:25 a.m. in front of Exchange Bank on the 2200 block of Mendocino Avenue and later booked in Sonoma County Jail.

At the Chase Bank, officers learned that Miller passed a note to a teller and claimed to have a bomb, police said. After compiling witness statements and evidence collection, detectives obtained good photographs of the possible suspect.

That led to the arrest the following morning when officers found Miller and arrested her. Authorities also found additional evidence linking Miller to the robbery. They did not specify how exactly Miller robbed the bank and the amount of money, if any, that was recovered.