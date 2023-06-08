The San Mateo County Calif. Sheriff Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo County Sheriff)

(KRON) — A woman was arrested for bringing drugs into a Redwood City jail, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) announced Thursday in a press release. Dafne Araceli Largaespada, 41, is accused of bringing drugs into Maple Street Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

How Largaespada brought the drugs into the facility remains unclear. She was spotted by a corrections officer in the act.

Largaespada served as a baking instructor at the jail, according to SMCSO. She taught classes for non-violent incarcerated individuals to “enhance their culinary skills to be employable upon leaving our care.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Largaespada is a resident of South San Francisco. No other information was immediately available.