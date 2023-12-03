(KRON) — A woman was arrested for burglarizing a home of a family of four in Palo Alto Thursday night, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

On Nov. 30, around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Byron Street.

Security cameras at the home caught the woman walking around the downstairs of house, police said. The mother told police she heard footsteps but thought it was a family member. They then told police they checked their security cameras and saw the unknown woman enter their home through unlocked front door, walk around inside for about two minutes and steal the mother’s jacket and purse. Security footage then showed the woman leave through the side door.

At around 10:30 p.m., police got a call reporting a woman who had just been prowling on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Middlefield Road. The reporting party told police she was a few houses away doing the same thing.

Police responded to the calls and obtained a woman on the corner of Embarcadero Road and Webster Street. Police said they found her with an allegedly stolen jacket, purse and unopened package.

The suspect allegedly falsely identified herself multiple times to police. Eventually, officers were able to identify her as Zaira Deir, 52. She has no permanent address.

Deir was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and charged with burglary, petty theft and providing a false identity to police officers.

Officers said they returned the allegedly stolen property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at

(650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text

message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.