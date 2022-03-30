DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday in Dublin after being arrested for stealing a car.

How did she get to said court appearance?

The 41-year-old woman identified as Brandy Jones used another stolen car to get to said court appearance, Dublin police announced on Wednesday.

Jones was on her way to East County Hall of Justice.

When she arrived at the Dublin courthouse, authorities determined Jones was driving a stolen vehicle.

Right after, authorities took the woman back to Santa Rita Jail — less than a mile away.