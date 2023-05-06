(KRON) — A woman was taken in to custody in connection with a homicide Friday night, Dublin Police Services (DPS) said in a press release. The suspect was believed to be in a dating relationship with the victim, police said.

DPS responded to a home on the 5400 block of Campbell Lane for a medical call for service just after 9 p.m. Friday night. A male victim was found with stab wounds and blunt-force trauma.

Alameda County Fire personnel tried life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead. Crystal Espinoza, 23, was arrested at the scene for domestic violence and homicide, DPS said.

Police will identify the victim after his family is contacted. An investigation is ongoing.