BERKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a suspicious fire outside a Berkeley synagogue.
When officers arrived at Congregation Netivot Shalom, they learned that the suspect allegedly set fire to a plastic trash bin Thursday night.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley police department.
Latest Stories:
- Woman arrested for setting trash can on fire at Berkeley synagogue
- Speculation over Biden’s VP pick grows after list of DNC speakers released
- New Zealand reinstates coronavirus restrictions after new locally-transmitted cases reported
- Marin County green lights some personal care services to reopen outdoors
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes