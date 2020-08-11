Woman arrested for setting trash can on fire at Berkeley synagogue

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a suspicious fire outside a Berkeley synagogue.

When officers arrived at Congregation Netivot Shalom, they learned that the suspect allegedly set fire to a plastic trash bin Thursday night.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley police department.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News