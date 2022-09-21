FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz.

In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered a new driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles but had never received it. Later, FPD said her debit and credit cards were used without her knowledge.

The woman checked her credit report and discovered that her information had been used to buy a Mercedes at a Fairfield dealership. An FPD detective determined that the suspect used the victim’s license and “a fraudulently obtained insurance card” to purchase the car.

Police said the detective obtained the stolen car’s information, and it was stopped on Sept. 15. There were documents inside the car that had the victim’s name.

Police also found mail belonging to other people. FPD said it has identified at least 29 victims of mail theft. Wroten was arrested and booked on various charges.

Wroten’s scheme involved using one of the victim’s Facebook photos. FPD advises setting social media profiles to private in order to protect against identity theft.

“The community is also advised to regularly check their mail and follow up when expected items, particularly mail containing personally identifiable information, is not received,” police said.