(KRON) — A woman stole $3,900 worth of sunglasses on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Around 10:40 a.m., nine pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen from Macy’s at Stanford Shopping Center.

A suspect linked to the theft was arrested, the release said. San Francisco woman Francesca Marie Maufas, 35, was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County Main Jail. She was also charged with resisting arrest.

In trying to escape the officers after fleeing the department store, Maufas disregarded police commands during a traffic stop, according to Palo Alto police. The woman then backed into and hit a patrol car.

Maufas then drove forward over a curb on a grassy lawn and continued to drive at a high rate of speed, police said. After a chase, the suspect vehicle was driving 50 mph and hit a curb. The car rolled over once.

The suspect then got out of the car and started to run away, ignoring the officer’s commands. After a short foot chase and again resisting arrest, Maufas eventually was taken into custody.

Palo Alto police said a man in his 30s who was passing by came to assist the officer in handcuffing the suspect. One officer suffered a moderate injury to his arm and was taken to later released from the hospital.

Maufas was arrested on four felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, reckless evading and grand theft. Backing into a patrol car is considered by authorities an assault with a deadly weapon.

She was also jailed for three outstanding warrants: felony grand theft in San Jose, a misdemeanor for shoplifting/providing false identification to police out of Marin County and a misdemeanor for theft out of Alameda County.