FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday.

Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and found that one of the restaurant’s exterior windows was broken.

The officers found the suspect, 47-year-old Fairfield resident Itzel Dembski, inside vandalizing the restaurant, FPD said. Dembski was hospitalized “due to concerns about her erratic behavior.” She was then taken to jail for charges including vandalism.

Police did not specify which restaurant Dembski vandalized, but there is a Little Caesars and a Chinese restaurant called Bamboo Garden at 100 Tabor Avenue.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Fairfield police made another arrest in a local crime on Thursday, when the suspect in a Dec. 17 stabbing was taken into custody. FPD arrested Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, in Sacramento.