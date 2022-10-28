PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch located at 699 Contra Costa Blvd.

Pleasant Hill PD detectives identified and located the suspect, described as a “lone female” during the course of the investigation, the post states. PHPD thanked the community and Wells Fargo Bank in assisting in the case.

A photo accompanying the social media post shows a figure, assumedly the suspect, wearing a mask and a baggy gray hoodie sweater that conceal her face as she seemingly watches someone standing at the ATM.

“This incident is a great reminder to always be aware of your surroundings while visiting an ATM, whether day or night,” the post concluded. “If you notice someone lingering or behaving suspiciously in the area, walk away and call the police to report what you observed.”