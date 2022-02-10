State of emergency issued in Sausalito following explosion at Marinship Park

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – A state of emergency has been issued in Sausalito due to the conditions at Marinship Park following an explosion on Wednesday night.

The emergency proclamation states:

“Conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property now exist in the City of Sausalito caused by dangerous and sometimes criminal activities at and surrounding the area designated at Marinship Park for transitional overnight sleeping by persons who have no option to sleep indoors.”

Police have arrested a 61-year-old woman in connection to the explosion, according to the Sausalito Police Department.

Around 7:15 p.m., police received reports of a loud explosion at the park that could be heard across the town.

Fire officials responded and were pointed toward a tent on the tennis courts that had a propane tank inside. The tank had exploded and destroyed two tents, police say.

The explosion put residents at the outdoor facility for unsheltered people in danger.

61-year-old Debra Ellen Hazelwood, who lives at the encampment, was arrested.

Police say she admitted to using a cigarette lighter to set the tents on fire, one of which had the propane tank in it.

The other tent turned out to be hers, police say.

Hazelwood has been booked into the Marin County Jail and is being charged with arson.

Originally, her bail was set at $50,000 but following a request from the police department, her bail was increased to $150,000.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.