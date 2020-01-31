Woman arrested in connection with 2005 cold case murder of teen in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) – Authorities said they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy in 2005.

According to the Antioch Police Department, 39-year-old Candice Carter of Pittsburg was arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Edgar Martinez.

It happened on March 27, 2005.

Police said Martinez was sleeping in bed when two suspects fired shots into his apartment on W. 20th Street.

Martinez was hit in the chest and died at the scene from his injuries.

According to police, the murder happened after an argument in the area between Carter and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members; Martinez was not involved in the argument.

Carter was taken into custody on Jan. 30.

Police said they expect to make more arrests related to this case “in the near future.”

Latest Stories: