PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene.

Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Friday at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Stony Point Road on a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

Responding officers found a vehicle that was stuck on a fence, and another damaged fence was located nearby. Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Long, attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle before officers had arrived and ultimately fled on foot, because her vehicle was stuck on the fence.

A witness reported seeing Long flee into her residence. Police conducted a DUI investigation, determined Long was under the influence, and she was arrested.

