PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Piedmont Police Department arrested a woman on Monday in connection with a sexual assault that took place at Piedmont High School. The subject was arrested four days after the assault took place on May 19.

Police said that detectives were conducting surveillance in the 700 block of Warfield Avenue after hearing that the suspect had been seen there in the past. They found her in front of a residence and took her into custody.

The victim of the sexual assault is a 17-year-old male. He was assaulted near the PHS gym between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

On May 20, Piedmont police released images of a person of interest in the case. Police did not specify if the arrestee was the woman shown in the pictures.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine appropriate charges. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective George Tucker at (510) 420-3013.