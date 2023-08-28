(BCN) — Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a three-vehicle hit-and-run collision on Sunday.

Police first responded to reports of a collision at 10:03 a.m. on College Avenue at King Street. Two cars were reportedly hit by a black SUV — one containing a person inside, who was later transported to the hospital, and the other a parked car.

Officers were later notified that a woman was yelling at someone on the phone in the parking lot of Community Baptist Church, where she allegedly told someone that her black SUV was involved in a collision.

The 26-year-old woman was then arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

