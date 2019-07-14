Woman arrested in Rohnert Park for DUI after hitting parked car

Breaking News
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – A woman was arrested on Saturday night in Rohnert Park for driving under the influence after hitting a parked car in a rollover crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded to the rollover collision around 11:41 p.m. in the 7500 block of Boris Court.

Officers arrived to find a Honda Civic was rolled onto the driver’s side.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Amy Davidson, was found to have climbed out of a broken window on the driver’s side.

Officials say Davidson suffered from minor injuries and was evaluated by paramedics on scene.

Investigators determined that Davidson was heading south on Boris Court when she collided with a parked Ford Fusion. This caused her car to roll over.

The Ford was pushed into a power pole, however, no power lines came down.

Officials say Davidson showed signs of intoxication and was evaluated. Davidson had a blood alcohol content of .16-percent.

She was then arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

