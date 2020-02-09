Woman arrested in San Rafael for hit-and-run involving 9-month-old baby in stroller

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Rafael arrested a woman on Friday for a hit-and-run collision involving a 9-month-old baby in a stroller.

Around 9:26 a.m. police received reports of a collision at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Street.

While officers were responding to the scene, Sergeant Todd Berringer spotted a gray Honda Civic driving on Fifth toward D Street, which he believed was the car involved in the collision and was fleeing the scene.

As Berringer pulled over the car, the driver hit a car parked on D Street.

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Ashley Bowman from Vallejo.

Officers who responded to the hit-and-run scene determined that Bowman was, in fact, the driver involved.

Authorities say Bowman was making a left turn from E Street to Fifth Avenue. She did not yield to the pedestrians in the crosswalk and hit a stroller with a baby inside.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was pushing the stroller which had her 9-month-old baby brother inside.

When the stroller was hit, the baby was thrown and suffered facial injuries.

Officials say Bowman stopped for a moment and engaged with the 19-year-old before driving off.

Authorities smelled marijuana in the Honda and evaluated Bowman.

During this time, Bowman had her 6-month-old daughter in the car.

Bowman was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for driving under the influence of drugs, hit-and-run causing injury, child endangerment, and failing to provide insurance.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police at (415) 485-3000.