UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday.

Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around 2:10 a.m. for the report of gunshots. They found Martinez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Ledon is the third person to be arrested for Martinez’s homicide. Antonio Rodriguez, 24, and Miranda King, 31, both of Chico, were arrested on April 22.

Ledon was was detained by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. In the press release announcing Ledon’s arrest, UCPD did not mention Rodriguez or King.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Smith at andrews@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268.