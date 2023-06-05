(KRON) — A Vallejo woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide after she allegedly ran over a pedestrian on Donna Court. Police did not say if the arrested woman, Kalece Monae Farr, knew the victim.

The Vallejo Police Department said a man was gravely injured on June 3 at 4:22 p.m. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. The male was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. A female adult was detained at the scene and identified as Kalece Farr,” VPD wrote.

After investigators spoke with witnesses and viewed evidence from the scene, Farr was booked into a Solano County Jail.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. His death was Vallejo’s seventh homicide of the year, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Vallejo Police Officer William Carpenter at 707-651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Brian.Murphy@cityofvallejo.net.