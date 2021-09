BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was assaulted in the People’s Park bathroom in Berkeley on Tuesday night.

UC Berkeley issued a warning alert about the incident, saying it happened around 11:30 p.m.

According to the alert, the woman was assaulted by a female suspect using a stick as a weapon.

UCPD are investigating the case. Anyone who has information about the aggravated assault should call them at (510) 642-6760.