Woman breaks in, steals from San Rafael K-8 school

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A classroom was ransacked after a burglar went through cabinets and shelves, looking to steal, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Parents at Venetia Valley K-8 School learned about the crime. It happened on Wednesday at 3 a.m.

The burglar tripped off the alarm during the break in.

“Screen was broken but not sure if she used lock pick set or if the classroom door was left unlocked,” Sgt. Breenton Schneider said.

Schneider said a deputy was nearby as the sheriff’s office is doing extra patrols near the school because of the new campus construction.

The suspect tried run, but did not get away.

One of the items taken was Ziploc bags labeled with students names on them. Inside the bags, there was cash and coins.

The middle school students were collecting money for an upcoming activity.

“As well as some miscellaneous office supplies, food as well as Motorola radios,” Schneider said.

Parents are now talking to their kids about what kind of person allegedly steals from a school.

“Obviously doesn’t have the right head on their shoulders,” one parent said. “Hopefully they’ll learn from the experience and be able to improve themselves.”

The principal sent a letter out to the school community, writing, in part: “No one was in any danger at ay point. And all systems worked to ensure the safety of our campus.”

Deputies did arrest 45-year-old Marne Nicole Dager-Gallo, who is known to the sheriff’s office from past crimes.

She faces charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and resisting and obstructing arrest.